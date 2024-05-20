Bangladesh’s second and third largest mobile players by subscribers, Robi Axiata and Banglalink, agreed to explore network sharing opportunities, with the aim of improving 4G coverage across the country.

The pair signed an MoU to strengthen efforts to share infrastructure resources.

In a joint statement, the operators explained the first step is to evaluate the technical and financial feasibility of network sharing. “With the necessary policy changes and regulatory approval, we will share network infrastructure.”

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, noted the country is on a mission to make the telecoms industry “a driving force in achieving the government’s vision of a Smart Bangladesh”.

He added the potential collaboration between the two will “encourage innovation and promote the efficient utilisation of the nation’s resources in critical national development initiatives”.

Robi closed March with 59.7 million mobile connections, while Banglalink had 40.8 million, data from GSMA Intelligence showed. Market leader Grameenphone ended Q1 with 83 million.