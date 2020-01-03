 Pakistan mulls $267M offer to settle Etisalat row - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Pakistan mulls $267M offer to settle Etisalat row

03 JAN 2020

Etisalat offered the Pakistan government $267 million to settle a 13-year long row over the purchase of shares in state-owned Pakistan Telecoms Company, Dawn reported.

The amount offered is a third of $800 million overdue to the Pakistani government.

In 2005, the UAE-based operator agreed to purchase a 26 per cent controlling stake in PTC for $2.598 billion.

After making an initial payment of $260 million, Etisalat failed to make a payment for four years, until it forked out around $1.4 billion in 2009, leaving roughly $800 million left on the bill.

Etisalat is reportedly dragging its heels on the remaining amount due to properties that are yet to be handed over to the operator as part of the deal. PTC reportedly couldn’t transfer the properties over to Etisalat as they were partially-owned, rented, or not owned by PTC in the first place.

Sources speaking to Dawn said the government offered to discount PKR9 billion ($58 million) out of the remaining total in an inter-ministerial meeting, with the remaining total to be paid. Etisalat countered with its $267 million offer.

Government finance adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said in an official statement the government wants to bring this decade-long issue to a close by coming to a “final settlement beneficial for our country and our long-term business interests.” He set a deadline of the end of this month for both parties to draw up a final resolution.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Etisalat pushes OpenRAN into MENA

Mobile Mix: Making moves in MENA

Etisalat sees 5G as chance for operator turnaround
Mobile 360 MENA 2019 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association