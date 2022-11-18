 Orange, Vivendi discuss pay-TV sale - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange, Vivendi discuss pay-TV sale

18 NOV 2022

Orange entered into exclusive talks with fellow French company Vivendi to sell its OCS operation, the second-largest pay-TV business in the country by subscribers, Reuters reported.

The news outlet’s sources stated informal talks between the pair began a few months ago and have now progressed into something more concrete.

Vivendi is looking to merge Orange’s OCS play, which has around 3 million subscribers, with its Canal+ offering and mount a bigger challenge to US streaming giants including Netflix.

Canal Plus is reportedly France’s largest pay-TV platform with around 9.6 million subscribers. However, Netflix alone boasts around 13 million subscribers in the country.

For Orange, a sale would see it take a step back from a wider strategy launched five years ago to strengthen its presence in the field of content.

The company outlined plans in 2017 to create a new unit bringing together large portions of its content divisions, including Orange Studio, OCS and Orange Prestations TV.

At the time, it also committed to investing €100 million in TV series over five years.

Any sale would require approval from the French competition authority. A value for the the unit was not disclosed.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

