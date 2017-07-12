English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Orange reaffirms content strategy with new division

12 JUL 2017

Orange is set to launch a new unit to “strengthen the group’s presence in the field of content”, a move which will also see it invest €100 million in TV series over five years.

In a statement announcing the move, the operator said: “This investment underlines Orange’s desire to produce ambitious series, to be co-produced with recognised partners, whether French, European or international.”

Orange detailed its content push at a time when operators around the world are trying to compete against over the top (OTT) entertainment service providers including Netflix and Amazon. France-based Altice is also working to combine mobile with cable.

The France-headquartered operator’s new division will report directly to CEO Stephane Richard and will commence operations on 1 September.

It will bring together large portions of Orange’s current content divisions, including Orange Studio, OCS (previously known as Orange Cinema Series) and Orange Prestations TV, and will be responsible for delivering international guidelines relating to content policy, and backing content deal negotiations.

The new unit will also be tasked with interpreting trends and identifying opportunities for the Group, and acquiring rights through distribution agreements.

Richard said: “Orange Content aims to guarantee the richness of our offer in France and abroad and give more visibility and consistency to our offers in the field of content.”

Orange and Canal Plus said they would “reinforce” the distribution of Canal offers for Orange TV customers and will propose a new offer for Orange’s fibre customers.

In addition, Orange Studio will open a new sales department, and UGC Images will entrust it with the international marketing of all its films in 2018.

Among other deals, the group renewed its partnership with the Cannes Film Festival for a three-year term, and also with the Lumière Film Festival with which it has been a partner since 2009.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Operators explain importance of broad partnerships

Orange, Vodafone in frame for Etisalat Nigeria – report

Orange banking service hits a snag
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association