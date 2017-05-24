English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Altice CEO hails rebrand as start of new era

24 MAY 2017

Altice will group a number of business units under its name in 2018 as part of a new unified global strategy designed to strengthen its position in telecoms, cable, content and advertising.

The France-based company decided to introduce a single brand following a number of acquisitions in recent years, which include taking control of France’s second largest mobile operator SFR, Portugal Telecom, and US cable operators Cablevision and Suddenlink.

In a statement, Altice said the new global and multi-local branding strategy transforms it from a: “holding company with a collection of different assets and brands around the world, to the establishment of one unified global group with one single brand”.

Michel Combes, CEO (pictured), commented: “One group with one brand…Altice is entering a new era, following its transformation into a global leader in telecoms, content and advertising.”

Mobile ambitions
The announcement comes just one month after the company set the ball rolling on a proposed partial IPO of its US business.

Reuters reported the planned float could allow Altice founder Patrick Drahi to further expand his US business, with a potential move into mobile and content.

“We’re too small in cable to go into mobile at the moment,” he reportedly said.

Altice’s acquisition strategy so far mainly focused on convergence, with a vision to combine mobile with cable.

Drahi also said the company was considering ways to enter the mobile industry, as rival cable players Comcast and Charter work on their own mobile roll-out, following an agreement to partner.

In a statement released by Drahi announcing the company’s rebrand, he talked up the company’s commitment to convergence, stating competition was now more intense “than when we started”.

“We are here to deliver networks, services, media, content and advertising that embrace our differences not to make solitude easier, but collaboration and sharing more important than ever,” he said.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Altice accused of breaking EU rules with Portugal deal

Altice sets ball rolling on partial US IPO

Altice lines up acquisition of video ad firm Teads

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association