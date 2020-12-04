 Orange prepares for 5G data surge - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange prepares for 5G data surge

04 DEC 2020

Orange CTIO Michael Trabbia (pictured) tipped between 60 per cent and 80 per cent of the operator’s data traffic to be running over its 5G networks within the next six years, as he discussed some of the business cases for the next-generation technology.

During a webinar organised by the operator, Trabbia said 5G launches were a long-term play, noting it would take between two- and three-years for massive adoption to take place.

He explained the shift was necessary to address “significant growth of data traffic” in the consumer and enterprise markets due to the additional capacity the technology brings, which he noted would unlock key opportunities in a variety of sectors.

Data traffic is growing at a rate of 40 per cent a year, he stated, meaning the operator must “continuously invest in the network” to add capacity.

This will fuel a shift to tariffs with greater data allowances in the consumer market, he explained, as subscribers tap “immersive services”, particularly in the field of entertainment including viewing films, concerts and sporting events.

The technology will deliver “a revolution” in the enterprise sector: Trabbia tipped factories, heavy industry, logistics and transportation as key revenue-generating sectors for the operator, while also highlighting 5G as critical to a forthcoming massive use of IoT.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

