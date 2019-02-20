 Orange, NTT sign wide-ranging R&D pact - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange, NTT sign wide-ranging R&D pact

20 FEB 2019

Orange and NTT forged a strategic R&D agreement to share research into a range of new technologies including 5G, network transformation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT.

In a joint statement, the two companies said the collaboration would accelerate development of digital and network transformation technology and aid launch of new services across the markets they operate in: NTT focuses on Asia and Orange on markets across Europe and Africa.

The agreement includes R&D into a range of technologies including: cloud services; SDN and NFV; and connected devices. It also covers innovations related to potential vertical opportunities including smart cities, sport, culture and tourism.

In AI the companies will collaborate on use cases for Orange’s Djingo smart speaker, and also share research into “digital lifestyle innovations” including AR/VR; payment and finance services; and healthcare.

Orange CEO Stephane Richard said: “Both parties share a commitment to continuous learning and cultural exchange, which I fundamentally believe is essential in today’s global environment. The mutualisation of our respective research learnings will enable us to identify and develop better services for customers in our respective regions, and support the development of our multinational business customers internationally.”

NTT CEO Jun Sawada added: “With this agreement, we will be able to enhance our capabilities and accelerate digital transformation in various industries, cities, sports and international events worldwide.”

