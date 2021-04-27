 Orange extends Belgium bid as stand-off continues - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Orange extends Belgium bid as stand-off continues

27 APR 2021

Orange reopened its offer to buy outstanding shares in its Belgian unit after securing less than half of the equity targeted in its initial bid, as outspoken stakeholder Polygon Global Partners reiterated a refusal to sell at the current price.

In a stock market announcement, the operator group said its initial tender offer had secured more than 46 per cent of the shares targeted by the end of the offer period (23 April). This takes its stake in Orange Belgium, including the majority share it already owned, to almost 75 per cent.

The company has now reopened the offer on the same terms until 4 May in an attempt to acquire the remainder.

However, in a statement vocal opponent of the deal Polygon pledged to stand-by its refusal to sell its 5.29 per cent, again labelling the €22 per share bid as “derisory”.

Among its many criticisms of the offer are claims the price has been depressed by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic; doesn’t include value related to tower assets; and reflects concerns about a potential new entrant into the Belgian market.

Polygon noted without its stake, Orange would be unable to meet the 95 per cent needed to “forcibly acquire the shares it does not own at the end of the reopened offer”, adding it expected fellow minority investors to share its view.

Orange previously defended its bid against Polygon’s scathing criticisms, claiming it was an attractive one which did not disregard interests of minority shareholders. It has also publicly refused to budge on the price.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange sticks with Nokia, Ericsson in open RAN era

Orange se mantiene fiel a Nokia y Ericsson en la era de la RAN abierta

Orange boosted by MEA gains, feels pain in Spain

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association