Orange deputy CEO Louette set for exit

Pierre Louette, an Orange Group deputy CEO (pictured), is reportedly set to leave the company after eight years.

Sources told French publication La Lettre De L’expansion Louette is set to join another, as yet unnamed, company. He was appointed as CEO Stephane Richard’s number two, alongside Ramon Fernandez, in January 2016 as part of a team which consisted of five deputy CEOs at the time.

Orange is yet to confirm Louette’s departure and there is no indication of a pending exit on his LinkedIn or Twitter social media profiles at this stage.

Louette, who also serves as Orange group general secretary and heads up the company’s France wholesale division and Orange digital ventures unit, joined the company in 2010 as group EVP and general secretary.

Aside from his everyday duties, Louette built a reputation as something of a lobbyist in the industry: in November 2017, he spoke to Mobile World Live about the need for European telecoms regulators to create an environment in the continent which favours investment.