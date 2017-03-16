Orange completes Burkina Faso rebrand

Orange Group today launched its brand in Burkina Faso, achieving the feat less than one year after acquiring Airtel’s mobile business in the country.

In a statement, the operator said the launch “clearly demonstrates Orange’s ambitions for the West African market”, and it will now put its focus on developing mobile financial services and bringing so-called 3.75G mobile internet (likely powered by HSPA networks) to the country.

As part of the development it will expand its Orange Money solution for international transfers in the West African Economic and Monetary Union, an economic union comprised of eight member states, of which Burkina Faso is one.

In addition to extending its mobile internet coverage, Orange also plans to increase availability of its fibre network to boost brand awareness.

“Thanks to an ambitious network modernisation plan and the strength of its parent company’s innovation capability, Orange Burkina Faso will bring an incomparable customer experience to its 6.3 million subscribers,” read the statement.

Burkina Faso became the 20th country to join Orange’s footprint in Africa and the Middle East (MEA) last June, after the French operator completed its deal with India’s Bharti Airtel. At the time of the deal, the business had close to 4.6 million customers, and operated as the country’s second largest operator.

“The arrival of the Orange brand testifies our commitment to providing the benefits of the digital ecosystem to the entire population of Burkina Faso,” added Bruno Mettling, deputy CEO of Orange Group and CEO of Orange MEA.

Orange said it now operates in 21 African markets in total.