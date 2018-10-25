English
Home

Orange chief hails growth despite fierce competition

25 OCT 2018

Orange Group booked a small increase in revenue and pre-tax profit in Q3 against a backdrop of what CEO Stephane Richard (pictured) described as intense competition across its key markets, most notably in Spain and France.

Richard said the company’s continued progress was an indication its strategy was “appropriate” for the current market environment, noting Orange had embarked on cost management measures and undertaken targeted marketing focused on cross-selling and attracting the value segment in France.

In Spain, he added, the operator had responded to “aggressive moves” by mobile competitors by upping investments in fibre to support converged broadband and TV packages.

Across its footprint, Orange Group revenue was up 0.6 per cent year-on-year to €10.3 billion, while EBITDA grew 3 per cent to €3.7 billion. The company does not report net profit figures for Q3.

Convergence
Across its entire European footprint it reported further increases in customers taking converged services from the company, a trend it frequently highlights during its financial updates.

The number of customers taking converged deals was up 7.2 per cent year-on-year to 10.8 million. Of these, more than 6 million were in France, 3 million in Spain and the remainder spread across the rest of its European business units.

In its Middle East and Africa division, the company noted five countries posted double-digit year-on-year revenue growth with Burkina Faso and Egypt providing the highest percentage increases.

Across the region, its revenue increased 3.7 per cent on the same period in 2017, driven by strong retail sales, increased use of data services and a 34 per cent boost in earnings from its Orange Money division.

