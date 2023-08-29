OpenAI introduces ChatGPT for enterprises

Developer OpenAI launched a version of ChatGPT designed specifically for businesses, highlighting the inclusion of enterprise-grade security and unlimited use of its latest language model in its corporate offering.

Branded ChatGPT Enterprise, the product will have no usage caps for its GPT-4 model, include various privacy features and provide improved analytics tools designed to help process complex data sets.

In a statement OpenAI pointed to use of its standard ChatGPT product within large organisations, leading to demand from businesses leaders for a simple and safe way to implement corporate use of the platform.

ChatGPT Enterprise will offer customisations of its GPT model to better suit organisations’ needs, with the company providing assurances on company information security and pledging not to train models on client data.

The Microsoft-backed developer did not disclose the subscription price for ChatGPT Enterprise, but noted the product was now available. It aims to onboard “as many enterprises as we can over the next few weeks,” it added.

OpenAI’s model is already available for enterprise use cases through Microsoft’s Copilot, which helps users generate various business tasks including word documents, presentations and emails.