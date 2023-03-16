 Microsoft targets AI take off with Copilot - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Microsoft targets AI take off with Copilot

16 MAR 2023
Microsoft

Microsoft made its latest move in an ongoing battle with Google for AI supremacy, previewing a new feature to integrate the technology with its Microsoft 365 Office suite.

Dubbed Copilot, Microsoft stated the feature is currently being tested with select corporate customers and has been built on an AI software called large language models (LLMs), which has been developed in recent years to be capable of understanding and responding to text.

Through Copilot, Microsoft said users of its popular business apps including Word, PowerPoint and Excel will benefit from “an entirely new experience”, using AI to generate drafts of documents, emails, presentations and even chats.

For example, by using the feature on Microsoft Word, users communicate with Copilot on a sidebar and it will then write, edit, summarise and create a document based on text prompts. Naturally, users retain the ability to keep, modify or discard what is written. Microsoft claims this could save hours in “writing, sourcing and editing time”.

Copilot is powered by GPT-4, the latest upgrade to ChatGPT by OpenAI, a developer Microsoft has invested billions in to propel AI-based products into the mainstream.

Ethics
Interestingly, the company made a point of announcing Copilot had been built with existing commitments to data security and privacy, and was “grounded in AI principles and responsible” standards involving “decades of research”.

This comes in the same week the spotlight fell on Microsoft’s attitude towards ethical AI after it emerged it had sacked its entire team focused on the field during a recent round of cuts.

Also this week, Google, which is emerging as Microsoft’s main rival in the segment, launched AI assistant Claude, an apparent competitor to ChatGPT.

Separately, it also announced the integration of AI features in its own suite of business offerings including Docs and Gmail.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Microsoft despide al equipo responsable de ética en IA

Microsoft lays-off responsible AI team

CMA ready to shoot down Activision acquisition

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association