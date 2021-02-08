 O2 UK moves on private 5G for defence and security - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

O2 UK moves on private 5G for defence and security

08 FEB 2021

Telefonica’s O2 UK partnered with aerospace company Leonardo to test and investigate applications of private 5G networks in the defence and security industries, as part of a push to broaden the use of the technology across sectors.

In a statement, the companies said they would use Leonardo’s innovation and technology incubator centre in Edinburgh to look into several applications of private 5G, including uses of secure high-bandwidth mobile data to facilitate next-generation manufacturing capabilities, as well as providing high speed and secure information services.

It said the latter would be needed to deliver programmes such as Tempest, an initiative involving the UK, Italy and Sweden to develop future combat air capabilities.

Other potential use cases include remote training, health and safety solutions, asset tracking, remote camera solutions via drones for increased security and high level security of data.

5G’s next phase
O2 UK will provide the private 5G network for the initiative, in addition to a range of industry 4.0 applications to evaluate how they could be used in the digital transformation of business and end-to-end manufacturing processes.

Both companies added they believed there was huge potential of 5G to meet high security standards demanded by the defence sector and provide security assurances within companies’ digital infrastructure.

O2’s move comes as attention in the industry turns to the next stage of 5G, after initial launches were centred around enhanced mobile broadband for consumers.

Jo Bertram, MD of business at O2, said the tie-up would “leverage the technical capabilities of both businesses that’ll have real positive impacts of network solutions, mobility and security”.

Rival Vodafone UK struck a similar agreement last year, but in the automotive space, teaming with Ford to provide a private 5G network at the car maker’s electric vehicle facility.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telefónica y GSMA insisten en la necesidad de reformar las normativas europeas

Mobile industry ramps calls for European rule overhaul

Oi mobile asset sale saga nears conclusion

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association