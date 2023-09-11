Nvidia strikes AI deals with Reliance, Tata

Chip designer Nvidia struck deals with Indian conglomerates Tata Group and Reliance Industries to develop language models for AI applications, cloud infrastructure and generative services, for businesses and consumers.

Nvidia and Tata Group stated their deal includes constructing an AI cloud in India, along with building generative AI apps and a supercomputer.

The companies stated the deal would also catalyse an AI-led transformation of Tata Group companies.

Nvidia’s deal with Reliance Industries also involves a supercomputer, along with cloud platforms.

Reliance Industries’ telecom arm Jio will lead the project by developing tools to deliver various services and applications.

AI infrastructure will also be made available to scientists, developers and start-ups. It will be hosted in compatible data centres.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang separately predicted India “is going to be one of the largest AI markets in the world”.

Huang met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to the nation last week to secure the AI deals.

The executive cited high levels of computer science literacy in India, noting it has “the talent” to match Nvidia’s “expertise on building supercomputers”.