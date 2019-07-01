NTT plots increased enterprise play - Mobile World Live

NTT Docomo’s parent company launched a UK-headquartered subsidiary to sell a range of business services currently provided by 28 of its individual divisions.

The new business will have a global reach from its London base and will house assets worth an estimated $11 billion. The services provided cover a wide range of enterprise applications including security and data processing technologies.

Its new company will be called NTT Limited and is owned by Japanese conglomerate NTT Corporation.

In a statement, NTT said its new subsidiary would allow it to provide its business customers with a more comprehensive range of products across multiple technologies and provide more “in-depth industry solutions”.

CEO Jun Sawada added the move created a “top five global technology and business solutions provider” with the company aiming to “accelerate our execution as one NTT in order to contribute to a smarter and better world through digital transformation”.

Along with the creation of the new company, NTT also plans to increase investment in R&D across the areas covered.