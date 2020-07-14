 Nokia unveils 5G upgrade software - Mobile World Live
Nokia unveils 5G upgrade software

14 JUL 2020

Nokia released a software upgrade it claimed could save operators tens of billions of euros by migrating 4G radio units to 5G without having to deploy engineers to each individual site.

The vendor estimates the software will initially provide an instant upgrade from 4G to 5G for 1 million radio units, with 2.1 million more able to be transitioned by the end of this year. It expects to be able to update more than 5 million radio units by the end of 2021.

In a statement, it said the release would “provide a new and smoother way for operators to build 5G/NR coverage in lower bands via spectrum refarming”. The switch to 5G relies on customers having already deployed its upgradeable FDD RF units.

Nokia president of Mobile Networks Tommi Uitto added: “This is an important solution because it will help our customers, quickly and efficiently upgrade their existing LTE radios so that they are 5G ready, saving them time and money.”

It is Nokia’s latest push into software-focused innovations with the company making major announcements of open RAN compatibility and forthcoming cloud RAN launches in the last month.

The ways software is transforming the industry is being covered in depth during this week’s Mobile World Live Themed Week: click here for a selection of videos, webinars and expert commentary on the key issues.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

