 Nokia, Samsung ink multi-year 5G patent deal - Mobile World Live
Home

Nokia, Samsung ink multi-year 5G patent deal

23 JAN 2023

Nokia and Samsung hailed the renewal of a patent cross-licensing deal covering 5G technologies, a move the Finnish vendor stated refreshed an agreement which expired at the close of 2022.

The new agreement sees Samsung’s royalty payments backdated to 1 January, with the deal set to span several years.

Nokia did not disclose specifics about the make-up of the cross-licensing deal, noting only the agreement was consistent with assumptions made in its Q3 2022 earnings statement regarding its outlook.

Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies, noted it reached an “amicable” agreement with Samsung, giving both companies “freedom to innovate”.

Nokia highlighted an investment of more than €130 billion in R&D since 2000, developing around 20,000 patents, 4,500 of which are essential to 5G.

In 2021, Samsung ended a long-running legal dispute with Ericsson when it agreed a patent licence deal covering several mobile technologies.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Español

Tags

