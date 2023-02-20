Nokia launches AI-based data collection software

Nokia unveiled a cloud-native analytics software platform which provides insights across various networks using AI and machine learning tools to give employees a unified view of data based on their job functions.

Andrew Burrell, head of portfolio marketing for business applications, told Mobile World Live (MWL) the AVA Customer and Mobile Network Insights analytics software collects data across 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks from multiple sources using a data mesh architecture.

The data is collected by probes and taps in legacy networks while employing 3GPP-standard network data analytics function across 5G networks.

It captures multiple data sources and aggregates them together to provide a unified view for operators.

“Somebody in the engineering department requires a much more detailed view than somebody in the customer care department or somebody in the marketing organisation,” Burrell explained.

A customer service representative could see which tariff a customer subscribes to, the type of smartphone being used and whether the engineering department was already working on solving a network issue.

Burrell told MWL the analytics software comes with a wide range of dashboards for use across various operator departments and functions, but customisation is available for larger service providers.

Ericsson and niche vendors offer similar capabilities in some areas Burrell said, while some operators develop tools internally.

“This is a very rich product that’s applicable for all of those different departments within a CSP, as opposed to having a sort of point solution or a one-off tool that solves one specific problem,” Burrell explained.