 Nokia launches AI-based data collection software - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia launches AI-based data collection software

20 FEB 2023

Nokia unveiled a cloud-native analytics software platform which provides insights across various networks using AI and machine learning tools to give employees a unified view of data based on their job functions.

Andrew Burrell, head of portfolio marketing for business applications, told Mobile World Live (MWL) the AVA Customer and Mobile Network Insights analytics software collects data across 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks from multiple sources using a data mesh architecture.

The data is collected by probes and taps in legacy networks while employing 3GPP-standard network data analytics function across 5G networks.

It captures multiple data sources and aggregates them together to provide a unified view for operators.

“Somebody in the engineering department requires a much more detailed view than somebody in the customer care department or somebody in the marketing organisation,” Burrell explained.

A customer service representative could see which tariff a customer subscribes to, the type of smartphone being used and whether the engineering department was already working on solving a network issue.

Burrell told MWL the analytics software comes with a wide range of dashboards for use across various operator departments and functions, but customisation is available for larger service providers.

Ericsson and niche vendors offer similar capabilities in some areas Burrell said, while some operators develop tools internally.

“This is a very rich product that’s applicable for all of those different departments within a CSP, as opposed to having a sort of point solution or a one-off tool that solves one specific problem,” Burrell explained.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Nokia targets Sweden enterprise with Tele2 deal

BICS taps Nokia SDN controller for slicing boost

Nokia, Docomo highlight 6G advances
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association