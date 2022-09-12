Nokia shifts OSS, BSS units to AVA brand in AI drive

Nokia moved its OSS, BSS and security products into its AI and machine learning-focused Automation, Visualisation, Analytics (AVA) division as part of an ambition to promote use of new technologies.

It stated AVA employs technologies with open APIs, no code configuration, multi-cloud orchestration and digital systems. It added the open analytics framework of the unit will be available commercially in 2023.

Once available, AVA will “move customers from monolithic and centralised data lakes to a hybrid data mesh architecture”, a move Nokia noted will simplify the use and storage of information, allowing operator experts in the area to focus on use cases.

“By strengthening our analytics framework and unifying our portfolio under the AVA brand, we are reinforcing our commitment to provide deep intelligence across our security, automation and monetisation solutions,” Nokia SVP of business applications Hamdy Farid said.

“We look forward to partnering with our CSP and enterprise customers along with application developers to drive further innovation and create 5G value.”