 Nokia goes big in Japan with KDDI, SoftBank RAN - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Nokia goes big in Japan with KDDI, SoftBank RAN

15 OCT 2021

Nokia scored a place in a joint RAN deployment programme between Japanese operators KDDI and SoftBank Corp, with the vendor following regional rival Ericsson onto the list of suppliers.

The Finnish company will provide a multi-operator RAN (MORAN) enabling KDDI and SoftBank to share radio resources while continuing to operate separate core networks.

Nokia explained in a statement it will provide baseband and radio platforms from its AirScale range to deliver a MORAN covering 4G and 5G, along with dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS).

The vendor added it would employ its latest ReefShark SoC to boost the capacity of its baseband equipment, stating the entire set-up will “enable SoftBank and KDDI to scale capacity flexibly and efficiently as their 5G business evolves”.

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, noted the agreement builds on long-standing relationships with KDDI and SoftBank, while tapping the vendor’s experience in network sharing.

KDDI and SoftBank named Ericsson as the first vendor for their joint RAN plan in June, tapping the company to provide baseband, radio and transport equipment.

The operators are also collaborating on building a shared 5G network in rural areas through a 50:50 joint venture designed to boost coverage.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

KDDI plots 3D drone guidance

Ericsson, Nokia miss big China Mobile 5G tender

Fujitsu, KDDI forge 5G service pact
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association