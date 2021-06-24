 Ericsson lands multi-operator RAN role in Japan - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Ericsson lands multi-operator RAN role in Japan

24 JUN 2021
open RAN

KDDI and SoftBank Corp selected Ericsson as an equipment supplier for the first multi-operator RAN in Japan, with the vendor claiming a key role in a joint venture expected to accelerate rollout of 5G.

The multi-band radio system includes Ericsson’s RAN Compute baseband, radio and transport equipment, which can deliver network sharing on TDD and FDD variants of LTE and 5G.

Ericsson explained the system “brings new, flexible and efficient ways to deploy networks to both communications service providers” and “industrial or campus sites, where the RAN may be shared between the onsite network and the public network”.

KDDI VP and managing officer, technology planning Tatsuo Sato noted: “We are pleased to work closely with SoftBank and Ericsson to accelerate 5G network deployment.”

Tomohiro Sekiwa, SVP and chief network officer at SoftBank, added “to provide 5G coverage to our customers across Japan” it is “proactively working with KDDI and Ericsson”, noting the multi-operator RAN “is key to this success”.

KDDI and Softbank established a joint venture in 2020 to oversee construction of a shared 5G network in rural areas.

Ericsson is already a 5G radio supplier for both: KDDI selected it in 2019, with SoftBank agreeing a deal in 2020.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

