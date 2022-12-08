 Nokia details private network benefits - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia details private network benefits

08 DEC 2022

Research by GlobalData commissioned by Nokia highlighted reducing costs and energy consumption as among the benefits of enterprises deploying private wireless networks.

GlobalData surveyed key decision makers at 79 multinational companies across verticals including manufacturing, energy and transportation.

Respondents indicated a high level of confidence for deploying private wireless networks in conjunction with industrial edge capabilities, particularly in integrated offerings, to achieve cybersecurity, cost efficiency and sustainability goals.

Among companies which have deployed private networks, more than 50 per cent reported total cost of ownership reductions of at least 6 per cent, and 29 per cent citing a more than 10 per cent saving.

A majority of the respondents (79 per cent) expect to reach RoI within six months of deployment.

Some respondents reported a more than 20 per cent improvement in metrics spanning reduced downtime and energy consumption after implementing technology including enhanced sensor and data analytics, all of which helped them establish more efficient and safer operations as part of sustainability goals.

The survey found 47 per cent preferred subscription-based pricing models.

Nokia stated being able to offer private wireless as a service provides enterprises more flexibility in their deployments while also allowing them to dynamically “scale up capabilities” as needed for new use cases.

John Marcus, principal analyst with GlobalData, stated enterprises should pick providers offering a modular approach which allows them to evolve at their own pace to meet their specific needs.

Nokia counts more than 500 customers in the private network space.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Vodafone NZ expands voice service upgrade

Nokia taps Portugal for next R&D hub

Nokia crea un nuevo centro de I+D en Portugal
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association