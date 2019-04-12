 MTN Nigeria scores a spectrum win - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN Nigeria scores a spectrum win

12 APR 2019

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved the transfer of 800MHz spectrum to MTN Group, which had been withheld while a public inquiry into the operator’s 2015 acquisition of Visafone Communications took place, Bloomberg reported.

MTN’s acquisition has been a topic of debate in Nigeria for years due to the 800MHz spectrum holding. While other frequencies are available for operators in the country to buy, these are in higher bands, meaning they do not offer the same benefits in terms of coverage.

In June 2018 Airtel and 9mobile opposed the transfer of licences and resources from Visafone Communications to MTN Nigeria. Airtel said the move would allow its rival to extend its market dominance beyond the voice segment and care should be taken not to create a monopoly.

Olusola Teniola, president of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, told Bloomberg the NCC’s decision to approve the spectrum transfer will enable MTN Nigeria to expand the reach of its network, mooting rural and unconnected areas as potential beneficiaries.

“MTN is a dominant player in the voice segment and obviously they would like to ensure that they hold a leadership position in the data space,” Teniola said. “Any operator that has the kind of spectrum that MTN holds is in a good position to lead the market.”

The operator faces other battles in the country: in January, it agreed to pay $53 million to settle a dispute with the Central Bank involving improperly repatriated funds.

Back

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

MTN reveals new Swaziland money regulations

MTN Nigerian payments launch cleared

Blog: Can new rules rouse mobile money giants?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association