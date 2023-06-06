 MTN bolsters banking arm with Telenor exec - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN bolsters banking arm with Telenor exec

06 JUN 2023

MTN Group revealed outgoing Telenor Microfinance Bank CEO Mohammad Mudassar Aqil will join its financial technology team at the start of August, with the executive backed to aid the operator’s push to improve financial inclusion in its markets.

In a statement, the company announced Aqil will be appointed to the role of executive BankTech within its financial technology business. The division he is set to join currently serves more than 69 million monthly active users across 16 markets, MTN added.

News of Aqil’s departure from Pakistan-based Telenor Microfinance Bank broke in local media last month.

In an interview with Pakistan Today, the chief announced he was set to take a role in a different geographical market, leaving a job he held since 2019.

Prior to working for the Pakistan mobile payment player, he held a number of roles in the country and the US across the financial services and technology sectors.

Announcing the appointment, MTN fintech officer Serigne Dioum said the executive’s “wealth of experience in the financial services sector and diverse background will undoubtedly ensure that we continue to break new ground in our ongoing efforts to promote financial inclusion across the continent”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTN mulls offer for trio of units in West Africa

Mobile money uptake outstrips GSMA expectations

Power problems fail to sap all energy from MTN results

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association