Montana operator selects Mavenir for open RAN move

Triangle Communications chose Mavenir to build a fully virtual open RAN network, using government funding to replace network equipment deemed insecure.

The Montana-based operator will use Mavenir’s products to provide fixed wireless access (FWA) internet service. It selected open RAN software and Evolved Packet Core products the vendor described as cloud-native in a statement announcing the deal.

Triangle Communications is also deploying Mavenir’s Webscale Platform, meant to enable the network systems to run in any cloud.

Mavenir will also oversee the architecture and construction of the network as system integrator.

In the statement, Triangle Communications CEO Craig Gates explained a US government network equipment replacement scheme was “an opportunity to replace network technology with future-proof technology whilst removing vendor lock-in”.

He described his company as a “firm believer in open RAN”.

The US government’s equipment replacement programme is a $1.9 billion fund available to operators replacing infrastructure as part of its Secure and Trusted Telecommunications Act, more commonly known as rip and replace. The scheme is administered by the Federal Communications Commission.

Mavenir is a vocal proponent of open RAN as an alternative to single-vendor equipment for operators participating in the programme.