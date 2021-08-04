 Montana operator selects Mavenir for open RAN move - Mobile World Live
Home

Montana operator selects Mavenir for open RAN move

04 AUG 2021
Montana

Triangle Communications chose Mavenir to build a fully virtual open RAN network, using government funding to replace network equipment deemed insecure.

The Montana-based operator will use Mavenir’s products to provide fixed wireless access (FWA) internet service. It selected open RAN software and Evolved Packet Core products the vendor described as cloud-native in a statement announcing the deal.

Triangle Communications is also deploying Mavenir’s Webscale Platform, meant to enable the network systems to run in any cloud.

Mavenir will also oversee the architecture and construction of the network as system integrator.

In the statement, Triangle Communications CEO Craig Gates explained a US government network equipment replacement scheme was “an opportunity to replace network technology with future-proof technology whilst removing vendor lock-in”.

He described his company as a “firm believer in open RAN”.

The US government’s equipment replacement programme is a $1.9 billion fund available to operators replacing infrastructure as part of its Secure and Trusted Telecommunications Act, more commonly known as rip and replace. The scheme is administered by the Federal Communications Commission.

Mavenir is a vocal proponent of open RAN as an alternative to single-vendor equipment for operators participating in the programme.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Español

