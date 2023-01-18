 Mobi targets US 5G market with MVNO deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Mobi targets US 5G market with MVNO deal

18 JAN 2023

Hawaiian MVNO Mobi advanced plans to expand into the continental US 5G market, tapping T-Mobile US as its network partner and commencing a pilot service employing a cloud-based core from Working Group Two (WG2).

WG2 stated Mobi is accessing a core network compatible with 4G, 5G and IMS technologies which run on AWS’ cloud set-up. The operator claimed the approach gives it a faster time to market to deploy new services and applications.

Mobi will be able to use APIs to activate specific services for every SIM or user once the core integration is completed, WG2 stated.

The prepaid service runs on T-Mobile’s 5G network without territorial restrictions.

Mobi CEO Justen Burdette told Mobile World Live (MWL) the company planned to launch roaming in Canada and Mexico in the current quarter.

“Because of the versatility of the WG2 platform, we’ll be able to add several additional countries each month to that list.”

AvidThink analyst Roy Chua noted the benefits of WG2’s cloud-based core: “The WG2 team undertook a significant effort in writing a mobile core from scratch using a cloud-native architecture,” he told MWL.

“Deciding to build a fully-managed converged mobile core as-a-service was a big bet when they started many years ago, but it appears to be paying off” as operators warm to “running key parts of their network infrastructure in the cloud”.

He noted integration with other AWS services and quick inclusion of applications into WG2’s marketplace demonstrated the value of its approach along with the potential to bolster operator ARPU.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile US lays off staff in retail strategy shift

T-Mobile US tipped to freshen up prepaid with Mint

T-Mobile US shifts to Cisco powered cloud core

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association