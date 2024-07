After 5G-Advanced standards were frozen last month, the team chat to GSMA Intelligence head Peter Jarich about demand for enhanced 5G across the industry and we hear from operator giant T-Mobile US and vendor Nokia on plans for deployment.

Intro: 0:00

Topic panel takeaways: 03:00

T-Mobile US view on 5G-A: 12:00

Deployment of 5G-A: 19:00

Nokia interview: 26:00