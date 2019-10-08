 Microsoft targets global broadband expansion - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Microsoft targets global broadband expansion

08 OCT 2019

Microsoft announced an ambitious plan to offer broadband connectivity to 40 million people around the globe by 2022, formalising an international expansion of its Airband Initiative.

Launched in 2017, the Airband Initiative originally sought to connect 2 million rural US residents by using unused TV spectrum in the 600MHz band (known as TV white space). While Microsoft also completed a handful of global deployments on a project-by-project basis, it never had an official international mission.

Initial expansion efforts will aim to connect “significant underserved populations” in Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa over the next three years. The company said it will continue to focus on accessing TV white space for deployments, but also employ other “innovative technologies” and partner with local service providers to get the job done.

Shelley McKinley, Microsoft’s head of technology and corporate responsibility, noted in a blog: “A wireless technology or a business model that is suitable for connecting customers in one location might not be suitable for connecting customers in another”.

She added “experience has shown us that a multi-stakeholder approach is needed to close the connectivity gap.”

Fellow tech giants Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook have also undertaken projects to connect unserved and underserved populations.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Microsoft jumps back into smartphone market

Microsoft recruits operators for mobile gaming trial

Microsoft shakes up To Do organiser
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association