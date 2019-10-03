Microsoft jumps back into smartphone market - Mobile World Live

Microsoft re-entered the smartphone market, unveiling its first phone in three years, the foldable Surface Duo, alongside a slew of laptops and tablets.

The smartphone will run Android and sports two 5.6-inch displays which unfolds down the middle, stretching to 8.3-inches.

Unique to the Surface Duo and non-Android foldable the Surface Neo tablet, Microsoft will pre-install Windows 10X, a custom version of the Windows 10 PC operating system catered to dual screen devices. Pricing is yet to be confirmed, with both set for release in Q4 next year.

Speaking to CNET, a Microsoft spokesperson said the technology giant won’t be reviving its Windows Phone business and will focus entirely on Android. Microsoft’s last smartphone launch was the Lumia 650 in 2016, with other vendors releasing devices using the operating system until 2017.

Microsoft closed its Windows Phone business in 2017 due to low sales. It tolled the death knell for its Windows Phone operating system in January announcing it will no longer roll out updates to Windows 10 mobile devices after December. The company recommended users move to iOS and Android devices.

Microsoft also unveiled the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Buds. All are scheduled for launch later this year.