 Merkel calls for united European front on China 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Merkel calls for united European front on China 5G

27 NOV 2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (pictured) called for a common stance from European countries regarding the involvement of Chinese vendors in 5G network deployments, arguing mixed signals could be disastrous for Europe, Reuters reported.

During a debate in the German parliament she said one of the biggest dangers for the region was that “individual countries in Europe will have their own policies towards China”.

Merkel said Germany and France should be the first to agree a common approach towards China, followed by a broader European position. She noted 5G undoubtedly required tougher security, but argued  “just as we must define that for ourselves, we must also discuss it with other European partners”, Reuters stated.

The German leader noted 5G security specifications must be wide-ranging rather than singling out individual companies.

Merkel’s comments are an apparent rebuff to ongoing pressure by the US to follow its lead in banning Huawei from 5G contracts in the country.

Indeed, reports of the Chancellor’s comments came as German newspaper Bild reported US national security adviser Robert O’Brien sent a fresh warning to Germany not to work with the Chinese vendor.

He described Huawei as “a corrupt state enterprise” which was “closely associated with the Communist Party of China”.

Some German politicians have called for Huawei to be blocked from 5G contracts, Reuters stated, noting all of the nation’s operators are customers of the vendor.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

US presses on with tech import restriction plan

China 5G to revive global smartphone market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association