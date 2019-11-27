Merkel calls for united European front on China 5G - Mobile World Live

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (pictured) called for a common stance from European countries regarding the involvement of Chinese vendors in 5G network deployments, arguing mixed signals could be disastrous for Europe, Reuters reported.

During a debate in the German parliament she said one of the biggest dangers for the region was that “individual countries in Europe will have their own policies towards China”.

Merkel said Germany and France should be the first to agree a common approach towards China, followed by a broader European position. She noted 5G undoubtedly required tougher security, but argued “just as we must define that for ourselves, we must also discuss it with other European partners”, Reuters stated.

The German leader noted 5G security specifications must be wide-ranging rather than singling out individual companies.

Merkel’s comments are an apparent rebuff to ongoing pressure by the US to follow its lead in banning Huawei from 5G contracts in the country.

Indeed, reports of the Chancellor’s comments came as German newspaper Bild reported US national security adviser Robert O’Brien sent a fresh warning to Germany not to work with the Chinese vendor.

He described Huawei as “a corrupt state enterprise” which was “closely associated with the Communist Party of China”.

Some German politicians have called for Huawei to be blocked from 5G contracts, Reuters stated, noting all of the nation’s operators are customers of the vendor.