 Lockheed Martin boss issues AI guidelines - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC Barcelona 2023 – News

Lockheed Martin boss issues AI guidelines

01 MAR 2023

The head of Lockheed Martin shot down a key plotline in actor Tom Cruise’s recent Top Gun: Maverick film, by noting AI will not replace pilots or any other human operator, instead being used to augment real-world interactions.

In the opening scenes of the film, featuring Lockheed Martin’s Darkstar aircraft, a test programme is shut down because AI will be used in place of human pilots.

But CEO Jim Taiclet (pictured) said the fiction will not become fact because the company is focused on using AI to augment humaAIUn involvement in defence and climate protection programmes.

“Humans are always going to be involved in national defence to make decisions of when to employ capabilities, when not to et cetera.”

“So when there’s any kind of action that needs to be taken there will always be a human decision maker”.

He explained Lockheed Martin established an AI ethics team to advise on how best to employ the technology to assist humans “in making effective decisions”, a move Taiclet believes all verticals using the technology must take.

Taiclet noted a combination of AI and autonomous technologies are boosting climate protection, enabling Lockheed Martin to predict where fires might break out and ensure machinery is already on-hand.

It makes these predictions by using AI engines “to basically do data fusion from a number of sources”.

All told, the “value of AI in all of our missions for national defence and for climate protection are really to take huge amounts of data and turn it into useful information for human decision makers”.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 1 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association