The tech world came back from a quiet August with a bang. We chat to renowned industry expert David McClelland about Apple’s big AI play and Mobile World Live‘s Mike Robuck reveals all about his trip to Florida to witness five AST SpaceMobile satellites blasting into space. We wrap up the Pod with an exclusive insight into Verizon’s cloud activity and a brief look ahead to MWC Las Vegas.

0:00 Intro

3:00 Apple Event

6:10 Apple Cloud Compute

15:00 AST SpaceMobile Launch from Cape Canaveral

27:00 Cloud Topic Panel Takeaways

29:30 Verizon Interview

39:30 Look Ahead to MWC Las Vegas