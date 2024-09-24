Car manufacturer Volkswagen’s US unit partnered with Google Cloud to introduce generative AI assistant features to its mobile app, combining connected car data with the internet giant’s Gemini model.

Volkswagen said the new virtual assistant in its myVW smartphone app will provide drivers with “intuitive access to critical vehicle information and services” that are specific to the car model.

The carmaker explained it deploys Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and BigQuery platforms for the service, adding the partners trained the Gemini models on multiple data including the car owner manual, frequently asked questions from customers, help centre articles and YouTube videos.

As a result, drivers can access information on how to change tyres and details about car parts and specifications, Volkswagen said, noting it also worked with Google Cloud’s consulting arm to develop the system.

Gemini’s multimodal capabilities also allow drivers to access information on indicator lights by pointing their smartphone camera on the car dashboard.

The system is initially available to MY24 Atlas and Cross Sport models starting today (24 September), with wider availability for most MY20 and newer Volkswagen vehicles in 2025.

Abdallah Shanti, chief information officer for Volkswagen Group of America, promoted the service as enhancing “the ownership experience for all of our Volkswagen customers and create love for our vehicles”.

“AI is emerging as a utility tool for Volkswagen owners to better understand their vehicles and get answers to questions faster and easier,” Shanti said.

Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO commented: “With the myVW Virtual Assistant built on our AI platform – and using the multi-modal capabilities of our Gemini models – all model year 2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport owners now have highly personalised vehicle support at their fingertips.”