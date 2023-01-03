 KPN to boost smart health with Itzos takeover - Mobile World Live
Home

KPN to boost smart health with Itzos takeover

03 JAN 2023

Dutch operator KPN made a move to bolster its digital healthcare division with the acquisition of data management company Itzos, a tie-up designed to benefit patients and healthcare professionals through data connectivity.

KPN stated the takeover, of which financial details was undisclosed, was built upon existing collaborations to expand its digital health services and will focus on making data more accessible to its customers.

Following the tie-up, the operator plans to deploy a single digital platform which enables patients to access their medical insights from various health providers.

The acquisition will also seek to improve Itzos’ operational management and data integration systems via KPN Health’s digital infrastructure, alongside expanding the operator’s smart healthcare features KPN Health Exchange.

“With the additional expertise and solutions of Itzos, we enrich our KPN Health Exchange services and accelerate the movement towards standardised and scalable platforms”, said director of KPN Health Vinood Mangroelal.

The companies stated the takeover will see Itzos operate as an “independent company within KPN Health” and a part of its smart healthcare data management sector.

Additionally, the operator said patients will be able to include “self-measured” medical insights such as blood pressure to a healthcare application.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

