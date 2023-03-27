KPN swaps out management

European operator KPN detailed management changes which involved the resignation of chief consumer market officer Jean-Pascal van Overbeke (pictured) and chief technology and digital officer (CTDO) Babak Fouladi, both set to depart in May 2023.

Overbeke, who joined the company in September 2018, will step down due to personal circumstances and will be succeeded by current chief of business market Marieke Snoep. Overbeke will take on the role of strategic adviser to the board until April 2024, KPN noted in a statement.

The operator appointed Chantal Vergouw, CEO at Dutch insurer Interpolis and member of KPN’s supervisory board, as a successor to Snoep’s current role.

Meanwhile, CTDO Babak Fouladi, who joined KPN in end-2018, will return to London. He will be succeeded by current chief strategy and development officer Wouter Stammeijer.

KPN did not reveal details of a potential successor for Stammeijer’s current role.