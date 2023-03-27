 KPN swaps out management - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

KPN swaps out management

27 MAR 2023

European operator KPN detailed management changes which involved the resignation of chief consumer market officer Jean-Pascal van Overbeke (pictured) and chief technology and digital officer (CTDO) Babak Fouladi, both set to depart in May 2023.

Overbeke, who joined the company in September 2018, will step down due to personal circumstances and will be succeeded by current chief of business market Marieke Snoep. Overbeke will take on the role of strategic adviser to the board until April 2024, KPN noted in a statement.

The operator appointed Chantal Vergouw, CEO at Dutch insurer Interpolis and member of KPN’s supervisory board, as a successor to Snoep’s current role.

Meanwhile, CTDO Babak Fouladi, who joined KPN in end-2018, will return to London. He will be succeeded by current chief strategy and development officer Wouter Stammeijer.

KPN did not reveal details of a potential successor for Stammeijer’s current role.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

KPN to boost smart health with Itzos takeover

KPN EVP endorses mindset change to engage industry

KPN suitors walk away due to lack of interest

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association