English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KDDI sets up 5G investment fund

06 APR 2018

Japanese operator KDDI set up a fund in partnership with venture capital company Global Brain to invest JPY20 billion ($186 million) over the next five years in companies which can boost its 5G ambitions.

KDDI Open Innovation Fund 3 “will invest in venture firms that hold promise for generating synergy with KDDI group companies in the coming 5G era,” the operator said in a statement, adding the move is “in anticipation of the changes that will be brought about as 5G technology comes into widespread use”.

The operator and its subsidiaries will use their networks, experience and knowledge “to seek out promising venture firms in fields such as [artificial intelligence] AI and IoT”.

There are already three investment programmes underway around AI, IoT and data marketing, in which JPY5 billion was invested as part of the first two phases of the initiative.

KDDI has been proactive in the 5G space. Last week, the operator and Samsung completed a 5G field trial using the 28GHz band at Okinawa Cellular Stadium, a 30,000-person capacity baseball venue in Japan.

In December 2017 the two companies achieved speeds of more than 1Gb/s in a demonstration of 5G technology on a moving train.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Smartphone makers face further fees in India

India operators ordered to vacate 3.4GHz band

Telstra tests 5G-enabled Wi-Fi in Gold Coast
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association