English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

KDDI, Samsung demo 5G on a moving train

01 DEC 2017

Japanese operator KDDI and Samsung achieved speeds of more than 1Gb/s in a recent demonstration of 5G technology on a moving train.

Pre-commercial 5G equipment was provided by Samsung for the test, including a router, radio access unit, and virtualised RAN and core. The companies were able to achieve a peak speed of 1.7Gb/s as the train travelled at 100km/hour over a 1.5km stretch of track. The connection also enabled successful downlink and uplink handovers, including an 8K video download and upload of 4K video filmed from a camera mounted on the train.

The companies said the test opens the door to potential use cases including backhaul for onboard Wi-Fi, better passenger infotainment and better security.

KDDI senior managing executive officer Yoshiaki Uchida called the demonstration “an important milestone indicating 5G commercialisation is near”.

History of collaboration
KDDI and Samsung have been working together on mmWave 5G demonstrations for the past few years. Their exhibitions have included a multi-cell handover using a device mounted to a car driving the streets of Tokyo, and a high-speed test with a device attached to a car traveling at nearly 200km/hour around a racetrack in Yongin, South Korea.

KDDI said it will continue working with Samsung to explore real-world use cases as part of its aim to launch 5G services by 2020. In October Fumio Watanabe, chairman of KDDI Research, indicated obtaining spectrum licences from the Japanese government will be the operator’s biggest obstacle to meeting its 2020 goal.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile explores E-band for urban 5G

Samsung acquires Korean AI start-up

Verizon plans fixed 5G launches in 2018

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association