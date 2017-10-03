English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Securing licence biggest 5G challenge for KDDI

03 OCT 2017

LIVE FROM 5G ASIA, SINGAPORE: Fumio Watanabe, chairman of KDDI Research (pictured), said obtaining a spectrum licence from the Japanese government is the biggest challenge to rolling out 5G in 2020.

He said the time schedule is very tight, with 3GPP specifications for the 3.7GHz, 4.5GHz and 28GHz bands due to be worked out by September 2018. As a result, the earliest KDDI can have a 5G licence is at the end of 2018, which would give it only a year to test.

“Hopefully we’ll have a 5G spectrum licence by end of 2018,” he said, noting the 3.7GHz, 4.5GHz and 28GHz bands are candidate frequencies being considered by the government.

He told Mobile World Live the 4.5GHz band is free in Japan, after operators gave up that frequency years ago, but it isn’t a global band, which he notes is a weak point. With with both the 3.7GHz and 28GHz bands, there is conflict with satellite operators, so there needs to be a new licensing policy. “It’s not easy to start to use these, even in Tokyo.”

The operator, Japan’s second largest with a 24 per cent market share, plans to launch commercial 5G services by 2020.

Japan currently has 700MHz of mobile spectrum available for mobile operators, Watanabe said. The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) recommends 100MHz of 5G spectrum.

Watanabe noted propagation loss is increased at higher bandwidths, which limits coverage. KDDI plans to use a number of techniques to overcome some of the limitations.

Jake Saunders, VP for Asia Pacific at ABI Research, agreed operators need to explore other options, adding 5G will require more versatile cell site solutions including more small cells.

He noted trials in the 28GHz band have the largest share of the current round of tests around the world, followed by the 3.5GHz, and 3.6GHz to 6.8GHz bands.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SK Telecom, Samsung claim 4G to 5G handoff first

Huawei completes 2nd-phase 5G test in China

Ericsson, Intel trial 5G interoperability in Beijing
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association