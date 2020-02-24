 Intel targets 5G network infrastructure transformation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Intel targets 5G network infrastructure transformation

24 FEB 2020

Intel highlighted its goal to be a leader in the 5G era, as it announced numerous products designed to transform the next-generation network infrastructure from core to edge.

At an event in London, Intel unveiled a new Atom P5900 10nm system-on-a-chip (SoC) for base stations. The company argued its offering was designed to meet the specific needs of the next-generation networks, including high bandwidth and low latency.

David Fraser, technical sales manager at Intel, stated the company expected to own 40 per cent share of the base station market by 2021.

Sales account manager Matthew Penny (pictured) said 5G was a “completely new compute model that no-one is going to be used to from 4G, which is why Intel is investing so heavily”.

“We are providing a broad product suite to really transform 5G networks from the base station, all the way up to the autonomous cars and to the industries and manufacturing sites, where we need to build on 5G to make sure we can fully automate factories”, he explained.

The company also debuted its second-generation Xeon scaleable processor for data centres, which it said delivered 36 per cent better performance than the original; Diamond Mesa, its first next-generation structured ASIC targeting 5G network acceleration; and a 5G-optimised network adapter, offering the enhanced timing precision required for the technology through a combination of hardware and software enhancements.

Intel EVP and data platforms group general manager Navin Shenoy stated the company’s focus on 5G deployments “across core, edge and access” left the company “poised to expand our leading silicon position in this growing market”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Vodafone NZ opens 5G innovation centre

Verizon targets healthcare with new 5G lab

Realme details 5G ambitions at flagship launch
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association