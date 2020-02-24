Intel targets 5G network infrastructure transformation - Mobile World Live

Intel highlighted its goal to be a leader in the 5G era, as it announced numerous products designed to transform the next-generation network infrastructure from core to edge.

At an event in London, Intel unveiled a new Atom P5900 10nm system-on-a-chip (SoC) for base stations. The company argued its offering was designed to meet the specific needs of the next-generation networks, including high bandwidth and low latency.

David Fraser, technical sales manager at Intel, stated the company expected to own 40 per cent share of the base station market by 2021.

Sales account manager Matthew Penny (pictured) said 5G was a “completely new compute model that no-one is going to be used to from 4G, which is why Intel is investing so heavily”.

“We are providing a broad product suite to really transform 5G networks from the base station, all the way up to the autonomous cars and to the industries and manufacturing sites, where we need to build on 5G to make sure we can fully automate factories”, he explained.

The company also debuted its second-generation Xeon scaleable processor for data centres, which it said delivered 36 per cent better performance than the original; Diamond Mesa, its first next-generation structured ASIC targeting 5G network acceleration; and a 5G-optimised network adapter, offering the enhanced timing precision required for the technology through a combination of hardware and software enhancements.

Intel EVP and data platforms group general manager Navin Shenoy stated the company’s focus on 5G deployments “across core, edge and access” left the company “poised to expand our leading silicon position in this growing market”.