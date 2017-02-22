English
Intel partners with Ericsson, Nokia on 5G projects

22 FEB 2017

Intel laid out its plans for testing 5G technology and its use cases, as it launched separate initiatives with Ericsson and Nokia.

A partnership with Ericsson will see the companies launch the 5G Innovations Initiative (5GI2) to investigate and accelerate development of 5G industrial use cases, together with tech companies, academics and representatives from US corporations.

The first stage of the project will be based at the University of California, Berkeley and focus primarily on pilots of industrial IoT technology including using augmented reality and virtual reality for first responder drone surveillance in hazardous environments. Its industrial launch partners include conglomerates Honeywell and General Electric.

Intel’s partnership with Nokia will see the companies focus on testing network technology to enable 5G at two labs – one in the US and one in Finland.

The announcements follow comments from Intel CEO Brian Krzanich regarding its presence at the forthcoming Mobile World Congress and leadership in 5G development.

Discussing the 5GI2 initiative, Ericsson chief strategy and technology officer Ulf Ewaldsson said: “This collaboration brings together necessary competence from technology providers, industry partners and academia to find sustainable solutions to digitise and transform other industries.”

Intel GM of next generation standards Asha Keddy added: “5G is not simply about making smart phones faster. It’s about the machines and things that will deliver an entirely new smart and connected future. Building our 5G future requires a new approach to industry collaboration and development.”

“The 5GI2 initiative combines technological strengths and intellectual capital from each of the participants to build step-by-step blueprints for how early applications of 5G connectivity, IoT and cloud services will bring new forms of value to multiple industries.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more



