Intel CEO talks up 5G progress in pre-MWC17 Tweets

Intel currently leads its market in enabling 5G technology, CEO Brian Krzanich claimed ahead of the company’s attendance at Mobile World Congress next week.

In a series of Tweets published over the weekend, Krzanich (pictured) said the company would make a number of pre-show 5G-related announcements and discuss its advances in the technology at the Barcelona event.

Teasing the company’s MWC news, Krzanich wrote: “Wake up call, put the phone down. 5G is bringing the 4th industrial revolution. Game changer w/ new rules & leaders. Intel leads.”

“Network. Cloud. Client. Transforming networks that will make 5G possible. 5G runs on Intel! Stay tuned for Intel news this week!”

Over the past two years, Kraznich said several times 5G is central to the company’s future strategy. In a 2016 blog, he said Intel’s work with 5G would “change our company, our industry and the world.”

The company placed a renewed focus on staking its claim in the mobile ecosystem as it seeks to compete with the likes of Qualcomm. Having been widely considered to be slow off the mark in its development of 3G and 4G technologies, the company attempted to position itself as an early enabler of 5G use cases.

Intel is currently collaborating with a number of industry players including AT&T and Huawei on a range of 5G, IoT and smart city technologies.