Intel, Here plot HD map platform for connected cars

Intel confirmed it will acquire a 15 per cent stake in digital mapping company Here, with the companies also outlining plans for joint development work.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The pair will collaborate on research and development of a “highly scalable proof-of-concept architecture” capable of providing real-time updates of HD maps for highly and fully automated driving. They will also explore opportunities arising from efforts to enhance edge-computing devices by adding location data.

Edzard Overbeek, CEO of Here, said: “As a premier silicon provider, Intel can help accelerate Here’s ambitions in this area by supporting the creation of a universal, always up-to-date digital location platform that spans the vehicle, the cloud and everything else connected.”

Intel added it will work with Audi, BMW and Daimler – Here’s parents – to test the architecture, which the partners also plan to make “broadly available across the automotive industry”.

The Intel deal comes a week after Here announced a deal with Chinese mapping company NavInfo and internet services giant Tencent intended to “develop and offer best-in-class location services for the Chinese market”. The Chinese companies, alongside investment firm GIC, are set to jointly acquire 10 per cent of Here.

Intel’s stake acquisition is expected to clear regulators in the first quarter of 2017. Doug Davis, SVP and general manager of Intel’s automated driving group, will be nominated to the Here supervisory board.