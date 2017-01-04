English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Intel, Here plot HD map platform for connected cars

04 JAN 2017
intel-car

Intel confirmed it will acquire a 15 per cent stake in digital mapping company Here, with the companies also outlining plans for joint development work.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The pair will collaborate on research and development of a “highly scalable proof-of-concept architecture” capable of providing real-time updates of HD maps for highly and fully automated driving. They will also explore opportunities arising from efforts to enhance edge-computing devices by adding location data.

Edzard Overbeek, CEO of Here, said: “As a premier silicon provider, Intel can help accelerate Here’s ambitions in this area by supporting the creation of a universal, always up-to-date digital location platform that spans the vehicle, the cloud and everything else connected.”

Intel added it will work with Audi, BMW and Daimler – Here’s parents – to test the architecture, which the partners also plan to make “broadly available across the automotive industry”.

The Intel deal comes a week after Here announced a deal with Chinese mapping company NavInfo and internet services giant Tencent intended to “develop and offer best-in-class location services for the Chinese market”. The Chinese companies, alongside investment firm GIC, are set to jointly acquire 10 per cent of Here.

Intel’s stake acquisition is expected to clear regulators in the first quarter of 2017. Doug Davis, SVP and general manager of Intel’s automated driving group, will be nominated to the Here supervisory board.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Intel strikes move in 5G modem battle

Intel eyeing Here stake

Tags

Featured Content

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

ff912

Feature: CES 2017 Day 1

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association