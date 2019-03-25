 Inmarsat to go private in $3.4 billion deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Inmarsat to go private in $3.4 billion deal

25 MAR 2019

Inmarsat reached an agreement to be acquired by a group of investors, with a deal that values the satellite communications company’s equity at $3.4 billion.

It was confirmed last week that Inmarsat was in talks with Triton Bidco, a joint venture comprising funds managed by Apax Partners and Warburg Pincus alongside the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. While it was cautioned that this may not come to fruition, in fact it took a matter of days for the deal to be agreed.

Triton Bidco said Inmarsat’s business model is “characterised by predictable revenues from a range of long-term contracts with governments and other financially secure customers”, with opportunities in in-flight connectivity and IoT highlighted. But it also noted that the company is going through a multi-year investment cycle to capitalise on growth opportunities, with returns difficult to predict.

The bidder said it will “leverage the experience of its shareholders as investors in the satellite sector and broader telecommunications space to assist Inmarsat during this critical phase in its business development”. This will allow the satcoms player to focus on the effective management of the business and delivering on its potential during the current investment phase.

Triton Bidco also pledged to maintain Inmarsat’s headquarters in the UK and maintain a level of R&D spend consistent with past practice.

The deal
Shareholders are being offered $7.21 per share in cash, made up of a $7.09 payment and a $0.12 per share dividend. This is a 35 per cent premium on the volume-weighted average price of $4.04 in the three months to 18 March 2019.

Inmarsat said its directors intend to “unanimously recommend” the scheme, and will be supporting it with their own holdings. Triton Bidco received support from the owners of around 11.4 per cent of Inmarsat’s share capital at close of play on 22 March 2019.

Completion of the deal is subject to regulatory approvals in a number of markets.

Inmarsat has been the subject of interest for a number of months. In addition to Triton Bidco, which began talks early this year, in 2018 EchoStar dropped an informal $3.2 billion bid, which was said to undervalue Inmarsat.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Investment group tables $3.3B Inmarsat offer

EchoStar aborts Inmarsat move

EchoStar reveals stake in acquisition target Inmarsat

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association