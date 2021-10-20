 Inmarsat readies mobile satellite play in India - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Inmarsat readies mobile satellite play in India

20 OCT 2021

Inmarsat made inroads in India after strategic partner BSNL secured the necessary regulatory clearance to deliver the satellite provider’s mobile broadband services to customers across government, aviation and maritime sectors.

In a statement, Inmarsat explained its long-term strategic partner BSNL received an Inflight and Maritime Connectivity licence from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), meaning its Global Xpress (GX) mobile broadband services could be rolled out across the country.

Through the licence, Indian airlines will now be able to deploy GX for in-flight connectivity within the country and worldwide, while commercial maritime companies will be able to significantly enhance digitalisation in vessels “for more effective ship operations and crew welfare services”.

Inmarsat’s services will also be available to the Indian government, as part of a phased introduction for customers and partners.

GX employs the Ka-band, and is described by Inmarsat as the first and only broadband network designed for mobility and government, delivering high speeds, reliability and security features.

Inmarsat CEO Rajeev Suri (pictured), said the expansion into India was significant and would help “underpin the further economic growth that we all wish to see”.

The GX service will be evolved and expanded, with the launch of a further seven satellites including next-generation offerings over the coming three years. Each of these will “add more capacity into a single region than the first four satellites combined”.

Inmarsat’s push in India follows a recent announcement to combine its existing system with a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation and 5G assets to create a single network targeting corporate customers, as the connectivity space race continues to hot up.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Inmarsat tunes-up enhanced satellite play

Inmarsat set for court showdown over Dutch 5G plan

Suri gets the band back together at Inmarsat

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association