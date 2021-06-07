 Inmarsat set for court showdown over Dutch 5G plan - Mobile World Live
Home

Inmarsat set for court showdown over Dutch 5G plan

07 JUN 2021

Satellite connectivity provider Inmarsat pressed on with a legal challenge to a Dutch government plan to reallocate spectrum currently used for maritime communications to 5G services.

Having made numerous previous statements on its opposition to the scheme, which is part of the government’s national frequency plan, the company revealed the issue will be heard in court on 17 June.

Inmarsat noted the spectrum is currently used for “essential satellite-based maritime safety services”, arguing the proposed reallocation to exclusively support operator telecoms services would put lives at risk.

The company also claims the move is unnecessary as satellite and telecoms services could co-exist in the band.

“The company has sought…a solution for more than two years”, Inmarsat explained. “However, to-date one has not been possible due to the intransigence of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Should the Ministry wish to resume conversations towards a mutually agreed solution, Inmarsat would continue its approach of constructive engagement in the interests of the users of the company’s vital safety services.”

Inmarsat noted it would require a lengthy transitional time if it is forced to vacate the band.

The company first announced its intent to take the process to court in March.

