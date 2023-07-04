India targets 6G lead with new alliance

India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) launched a 6G alliance designed to drive the country’s next-generation ambitions, a project which will include involvement from the private sector, academics, research institutions and standards organisations.

The DoT stated the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) will involve 75 companies and is backed by two government grants to create technology testbeds, as part of the state’s vision boost the country’s telecoms sector.

B6GA will primarily work to understand the business and societal needs of 6G beyond technology requirements, promote open R&D initiatives and accelerate standards-related patent creation.

It is also pledged to bring together start-ups, corporations and the manufacturing sector “to drive the design, development and deployment of 6G” in India.

The DoT wants B6GA to “forge coalitions and synergies with other 6G alliances, fostering international collaboration and knowledge exchange”.

India’s push follows the creation of initiatives including the Next G Alliance in the US, the EU 6G alliance and state-backed initiatives in China, as governments and corporations target a lead on developing a technology heavily touted to launch in 2030.

Notably, India was comparatively late to the 5G party, with operators in the country launching services in October 2022.

However, Minister for Communications, Railways, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw pointed to a series of reforms over the last nine years, which he claims left India well placed to take a key role in the development of 6G.