Home

India regulator backs open internet rules

28 NOV 2017

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) supported the adoption of strict net neutrality rules in the long-awaited result of a consultation into the issue.

In its recommendations, TRAI said there should be “explicit restrictions” on any form of discrimination in content, applications and services delivered over the public internet.

Should its recommendations be adopted, banned practices would include “any form of discrimination, restriction or interference of content, including practices like blocking, degrading, slowing down or granting preferential speeds or treatment to any content.”

It added measures for traffic management should be allowed if they were “proportionate, transient and transparent.”

Exemptions for specific specialist services, and in the event of a government or emergency service request, should also be provisioned in law, TRAI said.

IoT infrastructure providers would also be covered by the regulations with the exception of those defined as critical services.

To monitor and investigate potential violations, TRAI suggested the formation of a group comprised of internet service providers, content companies, academics and representatives from the civil society and consumer groups.

The publication of its recommendations follow a lengthy consultation process which began in March 2015. Intense national debate over net neutrality followed, resulting in TRAI effectively banning zero-rated services including Facebook’s Free Basics and a Bharti Airtel offer named Airtel Zero. In May 2016, operators criticised the rules, citing a lack of clarity.

TRAI’s latest proposal will now go through its consideration procedure before it can become law.

The Indian regulator’s move comes as US web companies urged the Federal Communications Commission to reject a plan proposed by its chairman, Ajit Pai, to repeal the country’s net neutrality laws, which have been in place since 2015.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

