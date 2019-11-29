 Huawei tipped for fresh US legal fight - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei tipped for fresh US legal fight

29 NOV 2019

Huawei began preparations for a legal challenge against a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) decision to bar operators using government subsidies to purchase its equipment, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The company is expected to begin its formal challenge to the FCC order next week, the newspaper’s sources claim.

A challenge would come as no surprise given the company’s damning comments in the aftermath of the FCC’s decision to ban companies from using a $8.5 billion pot of funds to purchase kit from companies deemed a national security risk.

The prohibition would apply to companies claiming money from the Universal Service Fund, a fund to to aid network deployments for unconnected communities. It is one of a number of measures targeting China’s major vendors, with Huawei the most prominent.

Although not widely deployed in the country, equipment from Huawei and domestic rival ZTE is present in a number of networks run by smaller operators.

In addition to banning the purchase of equipment from certain vendors, the FCC is also proposing rules which would force operators to strip-out network equipment already in use.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

US presses on with tech import restriction plan

Merkel calls for united European front on China 5G

Targeting a green 5G era
Huawei Energy Event - News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association