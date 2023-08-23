Huawei hails mobile ecosystem growth

Huawei claimed its AppGallery marketplace had solidified its spot among the top three mobile app ecosystems globally, with monthly active users on the platform jumping to 580 million.

In a release, the vendor noted its app store now counted 6.4 million registered developers, and of the 580 million monthly active users, 170 million used its Quick App feature, part of AppGallery’s offerings allowing users to access apps without downloading them.

Huawei provided a big update on its AppGallery in 2021, when it claimed to have around 530 million monthly active users and 2.3 million registered developers. It has long outlined its ambitions to become one of the three major app ecosystems globally, alongside Apple and Android.

AppGallery is part of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), a suite of products designed to offer alternatives to Google’s Android Platform following a US ban.

The app store was released globally in 2018.

Commenting on the progress, Atanas Raykov, VP of Growth at Rakuten Viber said its Viber messaging app was one of the first to come onboard on AppGallery and be integrated with HMS software.

Raykov claimed the app had amassed millions of European and Middle Eastern users ever since. He believes this is also due to Huawei’s Petal Ads advertising ecosystem, which is integrated into AppGallery.

Further, Huawei also inked an MoU with Tourism Andalucia and open-sourced advertising Poly-Gamma, in a deal which will see its partners use its Petal Ads services to boost global presence.